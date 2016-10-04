Sarawak 

Three hurt in car-bike collision at Km53 Jalan Kuching-Serian

The car on its side following the collision with a motorcycle.

SERIAN: Three men, including an army and a Civil Defence Force personnel, were seriously injured in an accident involving a car and a motorcycle at Km53 Jalan Kuching-Serian in Tarat near here in the wee hours of yesterday.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy director DSP Alexson Naga Chabu said the Perodua Kancil driven by a 58-year-old man was about to enter a junction when the motorcyclist rammed the side of the vehicle in the accident around 2.30am.

A team of firemen from Serian fire station dispatched to the scene had to extricate the driver who was pinned in the seat and all the victims were sent to Serian Hospital.

Later, the biker and his pillion rider were referred to Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment.

The case is still being investigated under Road Transport Act.

