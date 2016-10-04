Thrills and spills in Sopma football

A Selangor player tackling a Sarawak player during their Group A match at the Sarawak Sports Complex, Padang C yesterday. — Photos by Chimon Upon A Sarawak defender heads clear the ball from the penalty box yesterday. The referee trying to cool down players from both teams during the fiercely contested match between Sarawak and Selangor yesterday.

KUCHING: The Sarawak football team failed to top Group A of the Sopma competition when they narrowly lost 1-2 to Selangor at the Sarawak Sports Complex, Padang C yesterday.

The hosts now sit in second spot with six points from two earlier wins over Perak (2-1) and Melaka (1-0). They had lost another match 3-7 to Pulau Pinang.

Selangor now head the group table with maximum points from winning three matches.

In the other Group A match yesterday, Melaka and Pulau Pinang played to a 2-2 draw. Pulau Pinang are standing third with four points while Melaka has one point after three matches.

Meanwhile, Kelantan top Group B with 12 points after defeating Terengganu 3-1 in the late afternoon at the Sarawak Sports Complex yesterday.

They had beaten Sabah (2-0), Kedah (2-1) and Federal Territories (2-0) earlier.

Today, Selangor will meet Perak who sits in fourth place with three points while Pulau Pinang will face Melaka.

In Group B, Sabah will take on Kedah while Federal Territories will play against Terengganu.