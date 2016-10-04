Woman and two teens arrested for illegal 4D at Hui Sing Garden

KUCHING: Three women, including two teenagers, were arrested for allegedly selling illegal four digit (4D) numbers to the public at Hui Sing Garden near here on Sunday.

The suspects aged 18, 19 and 30 were detained during an operation called ‘Ops Dadu’ at about 5.30pm in two coffee shops.

Police found a slip, two mobile phones, two portable printers, a calculator, stamp and RM179 cash from the 18-year-old and 30-year-old suspects.

They also seized two mobile phones, two portable printers, one lottery ticket slip, a calculator, stapler, a stamp and RM191 in cash from the 19-year-old suspect.

All the paraphernalia were believed to be used in the illegal gambling activity.

The case is being investigated under Section 991) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953.

Kuching police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai confirmed the case when contacted yesterday.