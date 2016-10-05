100 participants drawn to rapid chess competition

KUCHING: The ground floor events area of the Islamic Complex at Jalan P Ramlee here was packed with tabletop strategists of all ages – there to get in some playtime on the most classic and enduring board games of all time – chess.

Organised by Sarawak Chess Association and Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) Library, the DBKU October Rapid 2016 Chess Competition attracted 100 players – members and non-members, male and female with ages ranging from 8 to 70 and skill levels ranging from new players to state representatives.

They spent Monday’s Awal Muharam public holiday playing nine rounds of 30-minute games to see who accumulated the most points at the end of the competition. It is an exercise in dedication; according to the info sheet, winners who were absent at prize-giving will forfeit their prizes.

Chess is a game which transcends language barriers as several of those present at the competition have gone on to play in other countries.

Sarawak Chess Association president Abang Mohammad Reduan said that the association began in 1979.

“We have games every month. Every week, there is a chess competition happening somewhere in the country,” he said, adding that it wasn’t unusual for players to fly to another state to compete.

In fact, it was very good for maintaining rapport between various chess communities.

Even being physically disabled in some way is no barrier, pointed out Ahmad Afiq Afyfy Rosli, 24, who acted as an arbiter at the recent 18th National Paralympic Games in Sarawak and witnessed how special needs players play the game.

“Even if you’re blind or have no arms, you can still play chess,” said Ahmad Afiq, who started playing in Primary 2 and emerged as champion in the Sabah Master Chess Championship in June this year.

It is the mental challenge that keeps this young teacher in the game.

“Chess is unique. You need to squeeze your brain to think about how to beat your opponent. When I play chess, I can go further,” he said, adding that he was bad at physical sports such as football.

Although smarting a little from an unexpected defeat in the last round, Ahmad Afiq remains a serious contender, even as far as receiving a monthly sports scholarship from Yayasan Sarawak to fund all the competitions he joins. He usually comes back with a placing.

“I join every competition that I can,” he said.

Also competing regularly is 10-year old Teh Yi-Lynn, who has been playing for only three years but has competed in Thailand and Korea.

She credits her father for these achievements. In fact, Dr Teh Siao Hean is back to playing in competitions after a long hiatus because of her.

“He teaches me everything, and I think he is good enough to compete,” Yi-Lynn told The Borneo Post.

On his side, Dr Teh said that he is a better chess coach than player, but made a promise that he would get back in the saddle if Yi-Lynn won a particular competition.

“She improved a lot thanks to getting a lot of practice at the regular competitions organised by the Sarawak Chess Association,” he said, after finishing round seven.

Other states such as Penang and Selangor have a stronger chess scene but Sarawak is working towards it, he said.

“Look at the players here. We have lots of young people. We are happy that there is an interest among them. We are trying to encourage different groups to play.”

The love for chess appears to be something that runs in the family. Committee member and competition arbiter Abang Ibrahim Abang Ali gestured towards a young lady among the rows of serious faces and said that his daughter is a state representative.

“We usually have about 50 to 60 players. Today we have 100, mostly students. The chess scene here is slowly improving.”

For updates on future competitions, look up ‘Persatuan Catur Sarawak’ on Facebook.