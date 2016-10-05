10,000 posts in public service for people with disabilities

Azizah (second right) and Latifah (right) share a light moment with award recipients at the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Action Plan Roadshow 2016-2017 for the South Zone at Stadium Hang Jebat. — Bernama photo

MELAKA: Some 10,000 positions in the public sector will have to be filled by people with disabilities by 2020, said Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun.

She said that in the 11th Malaysia Plan, covering a period of five years from this year, the government had set a target of one per cent of people with disabilities to be employed in the public sector, which involves 16,000 of the 1.6 million public service positions available.

Of the 16,000 positions, she said, only 13,000 jobs were suitable for the the group as other positions available in the police and military force had specific requirements.

“Currently, more than 3,000 public sector positions have been filled and we will consult various parties to ensure that the remaining quota is completely taken up by the group,” she told a press conference here yesterday.

She was speaking after the launch of the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Action Plan Roadshow 2016-2017 for the South Zone at Stadium Hang Jebat, Krubong, here. Also present was Melaka Women, Family Development and Welfare Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Latipah Omar.

Commenting on the 2016-2017 action plan, Azizah said it was launched on Aug 9 and the cooperation of various parties, especially the private sector and local authorities, was vital to ensure its success.

She said it was important for the private sector to do its part by providing disabled-friendly facilities in public areas such as shopping centres and hotels.

Azizah said the private sector had also responded positively by making efforts in hiring more disabled people but she hoped more people with disabilities would be given equal opportunities as others. — Bernama