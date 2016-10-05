1,500 to take part in Saberkas Poke-Run

MIRI: Some 1,500 runners are expected to take part in the Saberkas Poke-Run 2016 on Dec 4 at the Saberkas Commercial Centre here.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau who is also the organising chairman said the run is organised by the northern zone of Saberkas.

“This event is being organised in response to the recent calls made by our president Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg who is also a deputy chief minister who wanted Saberkas to organise an activity for its northern, middle and southern zones.

“The activity is aimed at promoting healthy living and to spur youth development in the state,” stated Dennis who is also assistant secretary general of Saberkas in a press conference recently.

In an effort to project the uniqueness of the run, the organising committee has used the current worldwide augmented reality game of Pokemon Go as the theme for the run.

“During the event, the runners can present themselves as any character featured in the Pokemon anime episodes. It is because we are providing prizes for the best Pokemon attire.

“There will also be a Pokemon treasure hunt at the finishing line to further support our run theme which promises five mystery prizes.”

On the run, he said it is open to all interested from the ages of 16 years and above.

The run will be divided into two categories of 10km and 5km for both women and men.

The registration fee for the run is charged at RM60 per entry for both categories.

Early birds will be charged RM10 less and this promotion is available from now until Oct 10.

For the 10km run, the champion will walk away with RM1,000 cash followed with RM750 (2nd), RM500 (3rd), RM300 (4th) and RM200 (5th) for both categories.

The 6th to 8th placing will receive RM80 each while RM50 cash prize will be given to the 9th and 10th placed runners.

For the 5km run, the winner will get RM500 followed by RM300 (2nd), RM200 (3rd), RM100 (4th) and RM80 (5th).

The 6th to 8th placed runners in the category will win RM50 cash each and RM30 cash each for the 9th and 10th placed runners.

Those who are interested to join the run can contact the organising committee: Cr Warziedea Ahmad (013-8121113), Arbi Lai (019-8119833), Cr Ong Chee Yee (019-8850888), Norliza Bujang (016-8544283) and Norafidah Ahmad (019-9755505).

In addition to the run, various activities have been lined up such as street busker performances to entertain the crowd and a cake decoration competition while a registration counter will be set up for Saberkas new membership recruitment.

Datuk Amar Abang Johari has been invited to flag off the run.

He is also scheduled to officiate at the installation of a new signboard for a Saberkas surau at the same venue.