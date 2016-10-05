35 charities receive RM175,000 in donations

MIRI: Naim Group of Companies and Sarawak Foundation held a ceremony yesterday to hand over donations totalling RM175,000 to 35 charity bodies here.

The amount was part of the proceeds from a recent fundraising dinner jointly run by both organisations here recently.

Chief Minister’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, who is also the event’s patron, was present to hand over the donations.

In her address, Jamilah said the responsibility to lessen the plight and burden of the less fortunate members of the community remained a collective one.

“In fact, this is also a key focus area of our government under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Sarawak (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem), whereby over the years, we see more and more ‘rakyat (people)-centric’ policies being implemented for the benefit of our community”.

Jamilah expressed her appreciation to Naim and other organisations for their spirit of giving.

“Today’s contributions have been made possible by synergistic collaboration between the Sarawak Foundation and Naim in organising the fundraising dinner; and very importantly, through the generous contributions by members of the organisations.”

She then commended other contributors such as Ta Ann Group, Samling Group of Companies, Shorefield Sdn Bhd, Kebajikan Dayang Fatimah Bhd, Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) Miri branch, Datuk Hii Chang Pee of Interhill Group, Datuk James Ling of Dayang Enterprise, Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat and also Tan Sri Yee Ming Seng of Double Dynasty Group.

“These generous contributions have allowed us to raise more than RM5 million for charity, to be administered by the Sarawak Foundation,” said Jamilah.

Meanwhile, Naim chief executive officer for property Lee Han Ming expressed the group’s appreciation to Sarawak Foundation for the opportunity to be involved in the charity drive.

“At Naim, we believe in building and adding value to the communities within which we operate. This is from our hearts, driven by passion to make a difference.

“We applaud the foundation on its efforts of assisting the deserving and indeed, we are honoured for the opportunity to be involved in this noble cause,” Lee added.

At the same event, Jamilah accepted a cheque for RM10,000 to Sarawak Foundation from DUBS Miri advisor Datuk Ibrahim Din, who is also the founder of Syarikat Sribima Sdn Bhd.

Also present at the event were Assistant Minister for Solidarity Rosey Yunus, Sarawak Foundation principal assistant director Suryani Abdul Hamid, and political secretary to chief minister Julani Mokhtar, who is also DUBS Miri deputy chairman.