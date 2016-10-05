54,000 in Samarahan for National Sports Day

SAMARAHAN: Some 54,000 people from Samarahan division are expected to participate in the National Sports Day (Sukan Negara) at the divisional level on Oct 8.

“From the various levels – from the villages, sub-districts and district – we are expecting about 54,000 participant, and so far 51,000 people have confirmed their participation … so we are confident that we can reach the target,” Samarahan Resident officer Abdul Rahman Sebli Senusi told a press conference after chairing a committee meeting at Samarahan Resident Office yesterday.

The Department of Youths and Sports have allocated RM155,000 to various organisations, including districts, sub-districts and village development and security committee (JKKK) within the division.

Among the attractions will be the Samarahan Night Run on Oct 7, involving 800 runners covering a 5.5 kilometres route from Summer Mall towards Kota Samarahan and passing a few villages.

A nine a-side football tournament, exhibitions by various government agencies and a lucky draw will also be held.

The event also coincides with the Samarahan Bike Challenge 2016 on Oct 8 and 9 which features cyclists from Brunei Darussalam, West Kalimantan, Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Nancy Shukri is expected to launch the Sukan Negara Samarahan division at Summer Mall, while Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang will do so for the Samarahan Night Run at the same venue.

