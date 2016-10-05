Agrobank’s Wan Mohd Fadzmi named ‘CEO of the Year’

KUCHING: Agrobank president and chief executive officer Datuk Wan Mohd Fadzmi Wan Othman was named ‘CEO of the Year’ by the Global Islamic Forum Awards (Gifa) recently.

The event was attended and witnessed by President of Indonesia Joko Widodo along with over 450 guests.

The ‘CEO of the Year’ award honours a leader who has made a difference to his or her respective organisation and championed the development of the Islamic finance industry.

Gifa 2016 chairman Dr Humayon Dar said the awards committee was particularly impressed with the leadership of Wan Mohd Fadzmi in transforming Agrobank into a full-fledged modern Islamic bank.

“Every year, Gifa acknowledges the winner of this category who has demonstrated the ability to deliver a clear and strategic vision, readiness to make the necessary decisions to help his or her organisations to grow sustainably, and an unquestionable integrity of character recognised by colleagues and peers,” he said.

Humayon noted that since taking over as CEO in 2011, Wan Mohd Fadzmi has been the driving force of Agrobank’s transformation, particularly in strengthening the bank’s foundation, focus on core businesses and its clear mandate to build and grow the agriculture sector.

“He also has made a bold announcement on the bank’s strong commitment to be a full-fledged shariah-compliant bank within three years. On July 1, 2015, Wan Mohd Fadzmi has successfully led the transformation of Agrobank to be a full-fledged Islamic bank.

“The committee is also impressed that under the strong leadership of Wan Mohd Fadzmi, the bank has made significant milestones; among others are revamping processes and procedures for better efficiency, reducing the Non-Performing Finance (NPL) rate to a single digit, developing more innovative products and financing relevant to the agriculture community and making outstanding contributions in financial inclusion and initiatives undertaken to broaden access to finance,” he said.

Humayon also highlighted that under Wan Mohd Fadzmi’s leadership, Agrobank is on pace to have another exceptional year by surpassing RM8 billion financing by the first half of the year and is expected to achieve a 10 to 12 per cent growth rate by the end of the year despite the global economic slowdown.

Meanwhile, Wan Mohd Fadzmi said he was deeply honoured to receive the prestigious award.

“This is recognition for Agrobank and all the employees who worked very hard for the transition of Agrobank to be a full-fledged Islamic bank. The journey for the transformation was gruelling, involving major and significant change in mindset, processes and redoing all documentations. However, the team at Agrobank truly believes that agriculture, by nature, is a good fit with Islamic finance. So we persevered and worked hard towards realising the conversion.

“It adds the confidence of our customers and also investors on the halal status of a product as it is backed by Shariah-compliant business transactions. We are also grateful for the strong support given by Bank Negara Malaysia, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, our board members and stakeholders in realising our ambitious plans,” he said.

Agrobank also received the award for ‘Best Case Study’, which its chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Zabidi Zainal received on behalf of the bank.

This was the first time that the Gifa awards was held in Jakarta.

Last year, Bahrain was the host of Gifa ceremony.

Gifa, organised by London-based Edbiz Consulting since 2011, honours banks, financial institutions, consultancies, rating agencies, insurance brokers and technology companies for their contributions and positive influence to the global Islamic banking and finance industry.