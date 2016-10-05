Amandit Dam 50 percent complete

KANDANGAN, South Kalimantan: Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Mochammad Basuki Hadimoeljono accompanied by Regent South Hulu Sungai (HSS) H Achmad Fikry reviewed the construction of Amandit Dam irrigation in the Malutu village, Sub-district of Padang Batung, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

According to Minister, the 49 kilometers irrigation of Amandit Dam is to irrigate an area of 5,472 hectares of farmers’ paddy. Now the irrigation development which is funded by central budget of about Rp96 billion has reached 22 kilometers.

“Actual construction of irrigation is already 50 percent. The target is in 2017 to be finished and farmers can take advantage of its very good water,” he said on the sidelines of the review.

Despite 50 per cent of irrigation construction has done, barriers still exist about the land of 95 families (KK) covers about nine hectares. They are yet to agree on the price and three family filed objections to the court.

“The release has been agreed just price alone not. Hopefully within the next few days have been completed and construction will continue,” he said.

While HSS Regent H Achmad Fikry hopes with the arrival of the PUPR Minister to Amandit Dam speeds up the construction of irrigation which has many benefits and can be completed in 2017.

“Hopefully with the arrival of the minister is able to further assist the progress of development and can eventually finished in 2017,” he said.