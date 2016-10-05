Association backs minister’s statement on overfishing

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Shark Protection Association (SSPA) is fully behind Sabah Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun’s recent statement on overfishing, particularly by foreign vessels encroaching on Sabah waters.

SSPA chairman Aderick Chong said sharks, rays and turtles are at an increasingly high risk of being wiped out by these foreign boats.

“While encroachment by foreign fishing vessels is a major concern in Sabah waters, overfishing is also affecting our fisheries caused by overcapacity, use of non-selective fishing gear and, of course, the high demand of seafood as compared to other sources of protein,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

The statement said the current state of fisheries in Malaysia is unhealthy, with steadily increasing fishing vessels chasing the same limited marine resources and marine fish stocks, which are already overexploited. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), 69 per cent of the ocean’s commercially targeted fish stocks are mostly heavily exploited, some being overexploited, with a handful either completely depleted or recovering at a slow pace from previous overfishing.

The statement said unsustainable fishing practices and gear such as the use of trawlers and long driftnets make a significant negative impact on fish stocks in Sabah; not only killing marine life but also destroying their habitat.

Chong stressed the need for better management of fisheries.

“We need to manage our fisheries better through the adoption of the Ecosystem Approach to Fisheries Management (EAFM) and support sustainable seafood farming (aquaculture) as a promising solution in satisfying the demands of seafood without relying exclusively on wild fish stocks, which will eventually take a toll on oceans and marine life,” he said.

The statement said illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing is a worldwide destructive threat to the ocean and very damaging to fish populations, adding the extent of IUU fishing can include fishing without an appropriate licence, keeping undersized and protected fishes, and using banned fishing gear.

The SSPA said it applauds any effort by the Sabah government to tackle issues of IUU fishing as sharks, rays, turtles and other marine resources are constantly under pressure, and even more so with foreign vessels sweeping through the state’s waters.

The SSPA also supports all government agencies to further its goals in protecting the ocean and marine life. It will seek the guidance of and support from the Department of FisheriesSabah.

SSPA is a civil society collaboration that aims to save and protect sharks and rays in Sabah.