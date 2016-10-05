Brothers sustain minor injuries in accident

MIRI: Two brothers on a motorcycle are lucky to escape with only minor injuries after they rammed into a car in front of a school in Lopeng Tengah about 6.30am yesterday.

The duo, aged 18 and 15, were said to be coming from the direction of Miri Hospital and were heading towards Lopeng. They rammed into an oncoming car, a Toyota Avanza, that was about to make a right turn to the school.

The impact caused the brothers to be thrown a few metres from their motorcycle but were lucky to only sustain minor injuries. They were sent to Miri Hospital in an ambulance.

The driver of the Toyota Avanza car was unhurt.

Police are investigating the case.