Sarawak 

Brothers sustain minor injuries in accident

People gather at the accident scene.

People gather at the accident scene.

MIRI: Two brothers on a motorcycle are lucky to escape with only minor injuries after they rammed into a car in front of a school in Lopeng Tengah about 6.30am yesterday.

The duo, aged 18 and 15, were said to be coming from the direction of Miri Hospital and were heading towards Lopeng. They rammed into an oncoming car, a Toyota Avanza, that was about to make a right turn to the school.

The impact caused the brothers to be thrown a few metres from their motorcycle but were lucky to only sustain minor injuries. They were sent to Miri Hospital in an ambulance.

The driver of the Toyota Avanza car was unhurt.

Police are investigating the case.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of