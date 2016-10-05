‘Build longhouses with safety features like fire walls’

LIMBANG: The government wants all longhouses in the state to be built based on a new concept so as to reduce incidences of fire outbreak.

Assistant Minister for Welfare and Community Wellbeing, Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said under the new concept, the longhouse will be a one-floor concrete building comprising three bedrooms, toilet, kitchen or dining room, and family room for each ‘bilik’ and a ‘ruai’ to retain the traditional elements of a longhouse.

“At the same time, longhouses should also have safety features including fire walls to prevent the spread of fire in the event of an outbreak,” he told reporters when visiting fire victims at Taman Pertama Limbang yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman urged all villages to set up voluntary firefighter units in their longhouses.

He said with proper training the volunteers could be frontliners in dousing fires, especially in rural areas far from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

He also advised rural folks to take precautions when using electrical equipment in view of frequent fire outbreaks in longhouses.

During the visit, Dr Abdul Rahman accompanied by his wife Dayang Maimunah Awang Mohd Daud handed over a personal donation of RM500 to each of the two families whose houses were gutted by fire on Sunday evening.

He also handed over food items to the 11 fire victims.

Meanwhile, Limbang Welfare Department officer Goh Yong Kiet said further relief assistance will be given to the fire victims on Thursday.

The assistance will include RM250 for food and cooking utensils, RM40 cash to 11 fire victims, RM70 for clothing, and for three students, RM120 worth of school uniforms each.