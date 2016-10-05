Sarawak 

‘Build longhouses with safety features like fire walls’

Cecilia Sman, reporters@theborneopost.com
Dr Abdul Rahman (fourth left) presenting a personal donation to one of the fire victims in the presence of Goh (third left), Dayang Maimunah (third right) and others.

Dr Abdul Rahman (fourth left) presenting a personal donation to one of the fire victims in the presence of Goh (third left), Dayang Maimunah (third right) and others.

LIMBANG: The government wants all longhouses in the state to be built based on a new concept so as to reduce incidences of fire outbreak.

Assistant Minister for Welfare and Community Wellbeing, Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said under the new concept, the longhouse will be a one-floor concrete building comprising three bedrooms, toilet, kitchen or dining room, and family room for each ‘bilik’ and a ‘ruai’ to retain the traditional elements of a longhouse.

“At the same time, longhouses should also have safety features including fire walls to prevent the spread of fire in the event of an outbreak,” he told reporters when visiting fire victims at Taman Pertama Limbang yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman urged all villages to set up voluntary firefighter units in their longhouses.

He said with proper training the volunteers could be frontliners in dousing fires, especially in rural areas far from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

He also advised rural folks to take precautions when using electrical equipment in view of frequent fire outbreaks in longhouses.

During the visit, Dr Abdul Rahman accompanied by his wife Dayang Maimunah Awang Mohd Daud handed over a personal donation of RM500 to each of the two families whose houses were gutted by fire on Sunday evening.

He also handed over food items to the 11 fire victims.

Meanwhile, Limbang Welfare Department officer Goh Yong Kiet said further relief assistance  will be given to the fire victims on Thursday.

The assistance will include RM250 for food and cooking utensils, RM40 cash to 11 fire victims, RM70 for clothing, and for three students, RM120 worth of school uniforms each.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of