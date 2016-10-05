Carrie wins third Sopma medal

KUCHING: Sarawak’s Carrie Kepani won a third medal as the Sopma track and field competition ended yesterday.

Carrie, who had earlier won the 100m silver and long jump gold, finished second in the 200M.

On the final day, the host state only managed to add one more bronze to its medal tally through Billy Ding Lah in the men’s shot put.

The gold medal in women’s 200M was won by Norafaezah Abdullah from Terengganu while Sabah’s Jesson Noel won the men’s shot put.

Sarawak failed to win any medal as the three-day meet ended with the 4x400m relays.

The men’s team finished sixth in a time of 03:59.94 with Wilayah Persekutuan, Sabah and Johor winning the gold, silver and bronze.

The state’s women quartet was placed fourth among the six finalists in the race won by Sabah ahead of Terengganu and Johor.