concentrate on essentials, Catholics reminded

MIRI: Roman Catholics the world over are reminded to concentrate on the essentials – what is most beautiful, most grant, most appealing and most necessary.

Quoting Pope Francis, the Papal Nuncio to Malaysia Archbishop Joseph Marino said the mercy of God was most essential.

“To be a Church of mercy also means to go outside of ourselves – to find the lost sheep and to bring them back. Again, these are the words of Pope Francis: we cannot passively and calmly wait in our church buildings. We must be active and reintegrate people into the family of God,” said Bishop Marino.

He made these remarks at the conclusion of the Thanksgiving Mass for Miri Diocese’s 40th anniversary celebration at Miri Indoor Stadium on Monday.

Archbishop Marino praised Miri Diocese for its success as an agent of God’s mercy and love and hoped the anniversary celebration could spur them to renew Christian faith and bring to all the love and mercy of God.

Bishop of Miri Diocese Bishop Richard Ng and his predecessor Rt Rev Anthony Lee were among the 6,000 faithful present. Other local dignitaries included Assistant Minister for Land and Air Transportation and Safety Datuk Lee Kim Shin and Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting,

Bishop Ng said Miri Diocese urgently needed more priests to cater for the needs of the growing Roman Catholic population.

“Forty years ago, we had 22,000 Catholics in the Miri Diocese with 26 priests – 20 from the Mill Hill Missionaries and six locals.

“Today, we have 80,000–90,000 population but only have 21 priests. Thus, parents, offer your sons to become priests,” he said.

Bishop Ng thanked the state and federal governments for being very supportive in both policies and financial assistance including providing state land for building churches and schools – the recent RM600,000-grant was given for the Wisma St Joseph project while Lee also handed over a RM50,000-government grant for the 40th anniversary celebration.

Lee also thanked the Miri Diocese for its relentless efforts in uniting the people through religion.

“Forty years of existence without any confrontation or religious conflict is testimony of the Diocese’s success in enhancing religious harmony and unity among the people. The government, on its part, will continue to support efforts by the Catholics and other religious bodies in the state,” said Lee.