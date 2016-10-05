Crane lorry reverses into house, occupant injured

The damage caused by the crane lorry seen from outside the house. The extent of the damage inside the house.

SIBU: A reversing crane lorry ran into a single-storey house at Lane 3, Poh Yew Road around 2am yesterday causing its front wall and a portion of the roof to come crashing down.

The 39-year-old daughter of the homeowner was fortunately sleeping next to an opposite wall when the accident occurred but suffered leg and facial injuries caused by flying debris.

Her parents and a younger sister, who were sleeping in the other rooms, escaped unhurt.

The woman’s father said he was awoken by loud noises and when he went to check was horrified to find the crane had crashed through the front gate, which landed on two motorcycles parked in the car porch.

He said the family could not sleep the whole night as water kept coming into the house.

According to him, he had seen a crane lorry drive past his house earlier in the day but only realised the driver could have been checking on his target after the incident.

He also claimed that this is the third time his house has been attacked by unknown persons.

The first incident occurred in May, when someone threw firecrackers into the house compound when no one was home.

In June, the man said the driver of a lorry had come to the house, tied a rope to the main gate and used the lorry to pull the gate off.

A report was lodged against the lorry driver and it is believed that the driver had told police he was offended by the son of the homeowner.

According to the homeowner, his son has not lived in the house for the past 10 years.

“Even if my son had offended anyone, they could talk it over and should not come and destroy our house and disturb us,” he said.

A police report has been filed on the latest incident.