Drug addict kills mother in Ampang

The body being taken to Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre for post mortem. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR: A 23-year-old unemployed man, believed to be high on drugs, went berserk and slashed his mother to death at their condominium unit Bukit Indah, Ampang here early yesterday.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Hamzah Alias said at 3.15 am, the man made his way to the Bukit Indah Community Police station carrying with him the blood-stained parang which he had used to stab and slash his 49-year-old mother to death.

“The suspect who has a previous criminal record related to drugs probably came to surrender himself but got involved in a struggle with the policemen on duty. The policemen managed to subdue the suspect and it was then the police received the phone call from a member of the public about the murder,” he told reporters at the scene of the crime.

The man was subjected to a urine test which showed he had taken drugs, he added.

Hamzah said the woman was found sprawled in the living room of the first-floor unit of the Jade Condominium with slash and stab wounds on her neck and body.

The body was then taken to Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre for post mortem.

“We are now in the midst of tracking down the next-of-kin as only the victim and the suspect were living in the house. The victim was a single mother whose husband died when the suspect was small,” he said.

Meanwhile, a neighbour, Ahmad Firdaus Raja Mohamed Affendi, 33, said he had been living next door to the mother and son over the past five years and the incident truly shocked him as the suspect always appeared as a friendly neighbour.

“His mother was not so friendly though, maybe she was a shy person…but the suspect is friendly and active in sports, he plays futsal a lot,” he said, adding that he did not hear any kind of fight from the house during the night as he and his family were tired from their trip to Melaka. — Bernama