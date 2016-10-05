Engineering firm loses around RM4,000 in break-in

KUCHING: Police are investigating a break-in at an engineering firm on Monday, which saw a few thousand ringgit stolen from a desk in the office.

The incident was discovered around 7.30pm, when a staff member arrived at the firm at Jalan Satok and saw the front door to the office had been forced open.

After conducting a quick check inside, the staff member said he discovered a drawer of one of the desks in the office had been pried open, with the perpetrator making off with about RM4,000.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai confirmed that a report of the incident was lodged later the same night, adding that police are still probing the matter.