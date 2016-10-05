‘Exit of PKR, DAP leaders in Sabah will have impact on Pakatan’ — Abdullah

KUCHING: The exit of a few prominent leaders of PKR and DAP in Sabah will have some impact on the chances of Pakatan Harapan (PH) securing sufficient number of seats at the national level in the long run.

However, such event might not necessarily be in BN’s favour in Sabah, said Sarawak BN Backbenchers Club chairman Abdullah Saidol yesterday when asked to comment on this latest political development in Sabah.

“Not withstanding such a situation in Sabah and the recent landslide the results secured by Team Adenan in the Sarawak State Election 2016, voters’ sentiments in Sarawak will not be taken for granted when it comes to the parliamentary election. Sarawak has different ‘frustrations’ and challenges compared to Sabah,” he reasoned.

He said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s popularity, result–oriented approach and sincerity were overwhelmingly accepted by the people of Sarawak.

“At national level, the voters might consider different criteria and benchmark to consider. We in BN Sarawak will not take things for granted and be complacent,” he pointed out.

According to him, BN state representatives would have to share the burden and responsibilities of ensuring their BN MPs or new candidates do not get entangled with unnecessary detrimental sentiments which would give voters a negative perception.

Both the state BN MPs and state representatives must immediately work closely and coordinate efficiently to ensure voters’ confidence and trust in them remain the same as how they reacted during the last Sarawak state election, said Abdullah, who is Chief Political Secretary to the Chief Minister.

“At the same time, high expectations from the Federal side with regards to our various demands and negotiation might also influence voters in Sarawak.

“So like I said before, if previous election promises are not entertained satisfactorily and favourable results are not secured as expected from the negotiation with the Federal Government, Sarawak’s status as BN’s fixed deposit at national level may be slightly affected,” he said.

“But at the same time, Sarawak’s opposition pack, prominently led by DAP is not doing well either, recently defeated Dudong assemblymen quit the party and there seemed to be some turbulence at grassroots level probably due to the authoritarian style of some their leaders.

“Yes, the opposition as usual makes lots of noise but nothing significant and mostly riding the bandwagon of popular things done by the government,” said the Semop assemblyman.

The prominent leaders in Sabah cited the inability of these Peninsular Malaysia-based parties to fight for the rights of Sabahans as spelt out in the Malaysia Agreement compared to local-based parties – be they in the opposition or government fold – as the reason for them to make the ‘painful’ decision of leaving their parties.