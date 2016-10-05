First Borneo Oktoberfest draws in the crowd

KUCHING: The recently concluded Borneo Oktoberfest 2016 had succeeded in getting people of various backgrounds together in a multicultural blend of activities, noted State Tourism permanent secretary Datu Ik Pahon Joyik.

The three-day event that took place at Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) headquarters at Jalan Kumpang here from Sept 30-Oct 2 saw both local and international visitors participating in the first Borneo Oktoberfest held at a public venue in Sarawak.

Also present were organising chairman Robert Trüpschuch and event secretary Lucas Lim.

Around 2,200 people attended the event, which had several performances by local and German dancers and musicians.

Ik Pahon had launched the celebration on Sept 30, on behalf of Assistant Minister for Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Ik Pahon said the state tourism ministry would be giving the organiser a grant of RM3,000 for this year, and would continue to financially support the festival next year.

The organiser plans to expand the festival to Miri.