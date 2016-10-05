Foreign funds sold RM240.8 mln worth of shares last week

KUCHING: Foreign funds turned net sellers last week after became net buyers in the previous week, disposing off RM240.8 million worth of equities for the week ended September 30.

The research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) in a report yesterday said foreign investors’ outflow was RM240.8 million last week as compared to an inflow of RM733.4 million in the prior week ended September 23.

On an interesting development, the research firm highlighted that foreign investors pulled out of the local market amid a bomb hoax at Bursa Malaysia’s building last Friday, which saw an outflow of RM266.2 million in a single trading day.

“In September, foreign investors offloaded RM207.2 million worth of equities as compared with a net buying of RM1.58 billion in August. Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, September 27 disposing off RM100.4 million, Wednesday, September 28, selling RM31.8 million and Friday, September 30, selling RM266.2 million worth of shares.

“The sell down on Friday was the steepest in a single (trading) day since June 16.

“On the other hand, they were net buyers on Monday, September 26, acquiring RM50 million worth of shares and Thursday September 29, buying RM107.6 million worth of equities.

“The buying on Thursday was largely due to Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC’s) decision to cut output, which bodes well for oil prices and some of Malaysia’s upstream oil and gas players,” MIDF Research said.

The research firm observed that from January to September, the cumulative net foreign inflow contracted slightly to RM2.33 billion as compared to RM2.54 billion in the prior week, the highest in almost five months.

In retrospect, MIDF Research noted foreign investors offloaded -RM19.5 billion worth of equities in 2015 and RM6.9 billion worth of shares in 2014.

Apart from that, the research firm said local institutional funds turned net buyers during the week ended September 30, loading up RM244.6 million worth of shares.

It observed that the scenario occurred after they sold off RM738.7 million in the preceding week ended September 23.

Elaborating further, MIDF Research said local institutional funds were buyers on Tuesday (RM80.7 million), Wednesday (RM39.4 million) and Friday (RM231.7 million).

Significantly, the research firm pointed out that their buying on last Friday was the highest in a single trading day since June 16.

On the other hand, MIDF Research said local funds sold stocks last Monday and Thursday, disposing off RM34.7 million worth of equities and RM72.5 million worth of shares respectively.

“Retail investors took profit last week by selling RM3.8 million worth of shares after being net buyers two weeks in a row before that,” it analysed.

“In the week earlier, retail investors bought RM5.3 million worth of equities.

“They were net sellers on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday by disposing off RM15.3 million, RM7.6 million and RM35.1 million worth of shares respectively.”

Retail investors bought RM19.7 million worth of stocks on Tuesday and RM34.5 million worth of equities on Friday.

On another note, the participation rate of foreign investors declined for the second successive week ended September 30 to RM885 million against RM921.36 million in the prior week ended September 23.

Among the three categories of investors, only local institution investors saw an increase in participation rate, which rose to the highest in six weeks at RM2.27 billion.