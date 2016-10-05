Court 

Four including senior government officers remanded in MACC corruption probe

Sahrah Mat Salleh, reporters@theborneopost.com
KOTA KINABALU: Four men, including two senior officers of a government agency, were remanded for seven days at the Magistrate’s Court here today (Oct 5) to facilitate investigations in connection with alleged abused of power in the granting of a project.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie allowed the remand application on the four suspects made by the investigating officer from the Malaysia Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

The investigation were made under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The four suspects – a director and deputy director, both aged 54, a businessman, 55, and a 50-year-old accountant – were remanded starting from today.

On Oct 4, the senior officers were arrested on suspicion of having given projects under the purview of their departments to relatives.

An MACC source told Bernama that the abuse of power probably began in 2010 and it is believed that they have amassed more than RM50 million in wealth.

It was said that the department had handled infrastructure construction projects valued at more than RM3.3 billion since 2010 and the officers had monopolised the projects and given them to their relatives.

The source said the RM3.3 billion allocation was federal funding and did not include state funds.

The director of the state agency was among the four brought into the Magistrate’s Court in Kota Kinabalu today.

Four suspects – a director and deputy director, both aged 54, a businessman, 55, and a 50-year-old accountant – were remanded seven days starting from today.

Gold jewellery (pictured here) were also seized during the probe together with luxury brand watches and handbags, folders filled with land and property titles.

