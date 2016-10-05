Freak accident causes cracks at overhead bridge

The scene of the freak accident. (Inset) Cracks at another spot of the overhead bridge

KUCHING: The Public Works Department (JKR) here has barred pedestrians from using the overhead bridge across Jalan Tun Jugah near SJK Stampin following a freak accident involving the arm of a crane knocking against it (overhead bridge), causing several cracks to appear on the structure.

The department’s spokesman said motorists could still use the road underneath the bridge because its beams and columns were still intact. The incident happened around 11am yesterday.

“During the repair of the affected parts of the overhead bridge, a zebra crossing will be set up across the road for the benefits of the school-going children and their guardians. The trailer ferrying the crane is now gone perhaps after managing to lower the arm of the crane to enable it to pass through,” he said.

He also said if the driver of the trailer ferrying the crane did not come forward to report the incident, JKR Kuching would lodge a police report against the driver.

SUPP Pending meanwhile said the police had returned their call shortly after the case was filed at Tali Khidmat.

“At this point, we are not certain of the extent of the damage and the cause of the incident. We would like to advise the public to avoid using the overhead bridge at this point,” said SUPP Pending through a press statement.

Meanwhile, the traffic police said the trailer driver had not reported the case to them as of yesterday evening.

The accident also caused oil from the trailer to spill onto the road but that has been cleaned up. The trailer apparently came from Kuching heading to the airport, the police said.