Fruit, vegetable-laden lorry crashes, driver unhurt

The ill-fated freezer lorry turns turtle at the crash site.

SARIKEI: A freezer lorry crash-landed by the roadside near upper Sungai Nyelong Bridge about 18km from here early yesterday morning.

District Police chief Supt Mat Jusoh Muhamad said the mishap happened around 1.30am when the fruit and vegetable-laden lorry was said to be on its way to Sibu from Kuching.

The impact of the crash smashed the freezer compartment causing its content (fruits and vegetables) to be scattered all over at the crash site, he said.

The driver, Sabai Albert Ngelambai and his attendant were unscathed and managed to crawl out of the wreckage by themselves, Mat Jusoh said.

The driver, who lodged a report at the police station here yesterday morning, claimed the lorry skidded off the road after he lost control of the wheel.

He (Sabai) blamed the slippery road caused by the heavy downpour then as the cause of the accident, Mat Jusoh said, adding, the case had been classified as careless driving and was being investigated under Rule 10 LN 166/59.