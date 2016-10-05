Google Officially Launches Google Pixel and Pixel XL

Today, Google has officially launched two Pixel smartphones namely Pixel and Pixel XL at San Francisco. Although previously there was a lot of rumors stating that Huawei will be the manufacturer for the Google Pixel smartphones, but Google clarified that both devices are made by HTC.

Pixel comes with a 5 inch AMOLED 1080p display and the Pixel XL sports a 5.5 inch AMOLED QHD display. Both Pixel smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and equipped with 4GB of RAM along with fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

The Pixel and Pixel XL have the same storage options of 32GB and 128GB, with no microSD card expansion. Besides, both Pixel smartphones will get unlimited Google Photos storage for photos at full resolution.

Both Pixel smartphones have a 12MP f/2.0 aperture rear camera with OIS support to capture clear and better quality images. While there’s also 8MP front-facing camera for selfie.

Pixel will pack with a 2,770 mAh battery with fast charging support via USB Type-C, while the Pixel XL will pack with a 3,450 mAh battery with fast charging support via USB Type-C as well. Both Pixel smartphones also feature NFC and 3.5mm earphone jack. Both devices will be running clean Android OS and Android Nougat 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

Google Pixel will be sold at the price USD649 (roughly RM 2,686) for 32GB and USD769 (roughly RM 3,183) for 128GB. While the Pixel XL will be sold at the price USD769 (roughly RM 3,183) for 32GB and USD869 (roughly RM 3,597) for the 128GB.

SOURCE MDROID