Govt urged to include 5 traditional villages in flood mitigation project

SIBU: Zone 12 of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu(PBB) Sibu Youth Wing is urging the government to extend the implementation of phase three of Sibu Flood Mitigation costing RM100 million to cover the five traditional villages here.

Their spokesman Abdul Ghani Sulhi who is also a member of the state PBB Youth Exco, named the villages as Kampung Jeriah, Kampung Seduan Jaya, KampungBahagia Jaya, Kampung Hijrah and Kampung Usahajaya Baru Salim, adding that these villages were inundated yearly and the flood was badly affecting the villagers’ livelihood.

“This is a reasonable request as PBB has been fighting for the issue for so long and these areas have been giving their

100 per cent support to BN (Barisan Nasional) in every state and parliamentary election,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

PBB Nangka Youth information chief Abang Fairul Syarmil, PBB Nangka Youth vice-treasurer Abdul Hasraymi Abdul Raymond, PBB Zone 12 assistant secretary Rafiq Nur Adli Razali and PBB Nangka Youth committee member Abdul Rahim Abdul Rahman were also present.

Abdul Ghani said this in response to Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian’s post on his (Sim) Facebook page on Sept 28, stating that phase three of the Sibu Flood Mitigation would start next year.

Quoting further from Dr Sim’s post, he noted that the project, worth RM100 million and funded by the federal government,would stretch from Ek Dee Road to Sibu Town Square, but it was not specifically mentioned which areas would be covered by the project.

“PBB Sibu Youth Wing (Zone 12) is hoping that this project, to be carried out by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) and the relevant government agencies will also include all the long suffering villages affected by serious flood.

“The (perennial) flood problem has affected the livelihood of the villagers and their children are not able to go to school whenever it floods,” he said.

He said PBB was hoping that Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar

would allocate some money from this RM100 million allocation to the five major villages here for the implementation of flood mitigation measures.

Abdul Ghani said they had been pursuing this matter since last year, and had even met with officers from the DID and SMC to follow up on the issue.

PBB Sibu Youth Wing (Zone 12) comprises Nangka, Bawang Assan, Dudong, Pelawan and Bukit Assek branches.