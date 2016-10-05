Ismandi’s mother supports hunting of crocs

KOTA SAMARAHAN: A mother is in grief after receiving news that her eldest son, Ismandi Osman, 38, is feared to have been devoured by a crocodile while fishing in Sungai Tuang in Kampung Pinang here.

Jeriah Suhaili, 64, recalled her last words to Ismandi were to remind him to keep safe when catching fish and prawns in the river, which was his main source of income.

“Everytime he leaves the house to work, I advise him to stay safe. Ismadi understood the consequences when fishing in the river because he knew there were crocodiles, and he always replied saying the river was our source of income,” Jeriah told Bernama when met at his house in Kampung Pinang yesterday.

On Sept 16, Ismandi was reported missing, believed attacked by crocodiles after the search and rescue operation found signs of a struggle on the river bank where the victim was checking the nets.

Up till yesterday, the 18th day, Ismandi is still missing.

However Jeriah has never lost faith that her son could be found and she joined in several SAR operations to search for him.

Asked about the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry and Sarawak Government’s effort to set guidelines and regulations on the hunting and trading of crocodiles, she said it was a good decision given the threat of crocodiles faced by the villagers, especially those living along the river.

According to a study in 2015, there are 13,500 crocodiles in 40 of Sarawak’s rivers, Kota Samarahan listed as having the highest density of crocodiles at 108.5 per cent compared to 1985.

Due to the incident, a villager in Kampung Pinang, Long Bashah, 59, has quit picking fruits at his orchard located in the headwaters of the river (Sungai Tuang).

Long said normally he used his boat to reach his orchard, which was about 10 minutes’ away compared to a trip by road which took longer.

“I planted pineapples, rambutan trees and other fruits in my orchard but after the incident, i got scared,” he said.

Long said every time he rowed his boat, it was common to see crocodiles basking in the sun at the riverbank.

When a helicopter crashed in Batang Lupar near Sri Aman last May, the SAR team often encountered the vicious reptile.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department director Nor Hisham Mohamad said safety measures in risky areas of the operation were taken into account to prevent rescue teams from any crocodile attacks. — Bernama