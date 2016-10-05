JCI Damai and JCI Seoul Gwanak mark 25 years of ‘sisterhood’

KUCHING: Junior Chamber International (JCI) Damai celebrated its silver anniversary of ‘sisterhood’ with JCI Seoul Gwanak, South Korea last week.

The grand celebration involved all past presidents from JCI Damai and JCI Seoul Gwanak together with special guest, JCI Malaysia past national president in 1992, Senator Datuk Seri Nelson Kwok.

A press statement said a signing ceremony carried out during the celebration was testament to the great strength of JCI sisterhood bonds first forged between Korea and Malaysia 25 years ago.

By preserving strong ties, both chapters have the opportunity to greater understand each other’s cultures, which fulfils JCI’s values of International Integration and Social Development.

Among those present were JCI Seoul Gwanak president Park Jung Hwan, JCI Damai president Gavin Tay, JCI Damai past president in 1992 JCI senator Jacqueline Tay, JCI Damai chartered president JCI senator David Tay, and JCI Seoul Gwanak past president Park Jung Gon.