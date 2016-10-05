Jemoreng rep explains Facebook post on bridge in constituency

SIBU: A state assemblyman clarified yesterday he posted a statement on Facebook on the construction of a bridge in his constituency to express the wishes of the constituents.

Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya, the assemblyman for Jemoreng, said he hoped that his statement on the Batang Igan Bridge would not be misinterpreted and viewed in a negative way.

“I am the Barisan Nasional representative. I need to raise the people’s issues with the government,” he told Bernama.

Last Saturday, in a post on his Facebook account, Juanda expressed regret that the construction of the bridge connecting the Matu district was delayed until 2018.

Juanda said he was not against the government as he had confidence that the BN government was capable of bringing development to the people of Sarawak.

In the latest post on his Facebook account yesterday, Juanda thanked Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof for giving an explanation on the project via a press statement yesterday.

“I hope the residents of Kampung Igan and the Jemoreng and Daro state constituencies, who will be the main users of the bridge, will now understand the process that is taking place,” he said.

The Works Ministry explained that the RM300-million bridge project was delayed after the original site was moved to another area, close to the ferry pier in Kampung Igan, following a request by the local residents.

It added that work on the bridge would not be able to start early next year as planned, but only in early 2018. — Bernama