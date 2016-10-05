Key leaders quitting shows failure of Sabah pkr, dap — salleh

KUALA LUMPUR: The departure of several key leaders from PKR and DAP in Sabah proves the failure of the political opposition to serve as alternative parties in the state, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

He said it also showed that these leaders were no longer confident of the capability of these parties to discharge their duties and garner the support of the people there.

“Opposition parties only emerge close to elections, but Umno and the Barisan Nasional serve the people best at all times,” he told reporters after opening the 2016 Conference of the Asia Pacific Satellite Communications Council here yesterday.

Salleh, who is also Umno treasurer, was asked to comment on the departure of several key leaders of the two parties last Sunday. They included Sabah PKR chairman and Klias state assemblyman Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin; PKR Moyog state assemblyman Terence Siambun; DAP Likas state assemblyman Junz Wong; Sabah PKR secretary-general Datuk Maijol Mahap; Sabah Wanita PKR chief Johair Matlani; Sabah DAP deputy chairman Joan Hoh and Sabah DAP vice-chairman George Hiew.

Salleh said the people of Sabah must evaluate which political party had the capacity to serve them best and to carry on with the development agenda in the state.

“Do not just look at our shortcomings … Umno and BN have their own strengths and I believe the majority of the people are still with us,” he said.

Salleh also said that he was surprised the opposition parties had rejected the proposal of the National Consultative Committee on Political Funding to introduce an Act on the matter despite their having harped on the subject.

He said the proposed legislation could make politics in this country more open and transparent.

“I see them as merely politicking when they should be supporting anything that is for the overall good of the people,” he said. — Bernama