LKIM to recruit management staff for Tanjung Bako Fishery Complex

KUCHING: The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) will employ 20 management personnel beginning January next year as preparation for the completion of Tanjung Bako Fishery Complex that will become a landmark for Sarawak’s fishing industry.

LKIM chairman Dato Sri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim who stated this yesterday said the personnel would include port operations officers, administrative officers, engineering and enforcement staff and general workers.

“As such, a Pemandu (Performance Management and Delivery Unit) committee will be set up, and would involve cooperation with various state and federal agencies,” he said.

Irmohizam hoped that the complex would have a positive impact on the fishing industry in Sarawak, particularly in enhancing the socio-economic status of local fishermen through an integrated approach.

“Some 1,773 local fishermen will benefit and 243 vessels will be fully utilising this modern complex when it is completed in July of 2017,” he revealed at a press conference after visiting the LKIM Tanjung Bako Fishery Complex with Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing yesterday.

Echoing Masing’s call for the complex to comply with stringent international standards to ensure optimal utilisation of the integrated fishing landing port, he stressed the importance of close cooperation and efforts from all parties.

“Steps and actions must be done with ‘outside the box’ thinking. We must ensure the complex complies with the European Union (EU) standard in all aspects of fishing, landing, processing including agro-tourism to reflect the vibrancy of the whole fishing industry,” he said.

He added that the waters of Sarawak had many types of fish like tuna, ‘siakap’ and grouper that could be exported.

Irmohizam said a benchmark must be set and branding created to lure investors and make the complex the port of choice.

“The complex can receive a minimum of 53 vessels from small, medium to deep sea ships per day. We will need to seek advice from the Sarawak Government on how to manage it once it is completed,” he disclosed.

Irmohizam assured that LKIM would do its best to manage the complex to ensure that it become a central point for fish landing.

As such, he hoped that that state Fisheries Department would make the complex a compulsory fish landing jetty and a place for berthing of vessels as part of the conditions of its licence.

“We also hope to see the roads leading to the complex be lighted up as it will soon become the iconic feature of the fishing industry,” he added.

