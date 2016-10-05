Malaysia poised to benefit from global fintech boom

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is poised to benefit as Asia Pacific looks to challenge the US and Europe in the booming global financial technology (fintech) market, according to a new report from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The report, entitled ‘Fintech – Transforming Finance’, finds that while fintech’s impact on finance and banking is proving to be as revolutionary to the sector as the internet has been for other areas of the economy, regulatory issues in the US and Europe, as well as the potential disruption caused to London by the Brexit vote, puts Asia Pacific at the heart of global growth.

Faye Chua, head of business insights at ACCA, thinks that the rise of FinTech is good news for industry innovation and consumer choice.

“The potential for fintech to continue to challenge traditional banking and finance models is good news for business and consumers alike,” she added in the statement.

“From opening the door to the launch of new banks through to cutting costs for international payment transfers, as well as reducing the need for financial advisors, fintech is allowing the maverick spirit of start-ups to combine with the security of a burgeoning regulation technology (regtech) sector to provide intelligent, low-cost solutions which can transform firms’ traditional relationships with financial services.”

Malaysia’s government has taken positive steps to boost the sector with a regulatory framework for FinTech expected to be released in the final quarter of this year.

Chua thinks that Malaysia’s fintech sector will hugely benefit from challenges in other markets.

“While Silicon Valley offers the US banking industry a significant head-start in adopting new technologies, progress has been slowed through legislative and licensing hold-ups.

Meanwhile, the potential for UK banks to lose their passporting rights following the vote to leave the European Union poses real uncertainty about the future of fintech in London.”

“Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is benefitting from a supportive regulatory framework and extremely high digital capacity, and Malaysia has the potential to leap to the front of the FinTech race alongside its neighbours in Asia Pacific.”

Chua referred to the co-operation deal earlier this year between the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) – dubbed the ‘fintech bridge’ – as a real demonstration of how Asian economies can seize the opportunity to put themselves at the heart of how global finance is being reshaped.

Rather than a threat, she also thinks that the rise of fintech offers an opportunity to the future of professional accountants.

“While the rise of fintech will reduce the labour time of much contemporary finance work, the fast-evolving nature of technology adoption will also necessitate transformations in tax compliance, audit and reporting processes.

“This will, in fact, place greater emphasis on the importance to the Financial Services industry in Malaysia of having forward-thinking professional accountants equipped with a strong digital understanding and global vision to guide firms through the opportunities and challenges ahead.

“Understanding the intricacies of global best practices and adapting them for varying national contexts can set aspiring FinTech hubs on a course for success, and highly skilled accountants will be vital to that process.” concluded Chua.