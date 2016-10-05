Man denies hurting woman

KOTA KINABALU: A man claimed trial to three counts of causing hurt to a woman at the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday.

Nukley Ajik, 34, who appeared before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie, was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to one year or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

On the first charge, he was alleged to have voluntarily caused hurt to one Suraya Jimun at an apartment in University Condo Apartment (UCA), Manggatal at 11am on July 22.

Nukley was alleged to have committed a similar offence to the same person in a car at 5pm on the same day for the second charge.

On the third charge, he was accused of committing a similar offence to the same person at the UCA Apartment at 8pm on July 26.

The court fixed November 2 this year for pre-trial case management and released the unrepresented accused on RM2,000 bail for each of the charges deposited with two local sureties, pending disposal of the case.