Man gets 10 years, 10 strokes over syabu

KOTA KINABALU: The Sessions Court here sentenced a man to 10 years’ jail and 10 strokes of the cane for possessing 35.29 grams of syabu.

Judge Azreena Aziz imposed the sentence on Afedzal Matchin, 31, after he pleaded guilty to having the drugs at a restaurant in Likas on January 26.

The offence was under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39A (2) of the same Act, which provides for life imprisonment or a jail term of not less than five years and whipping of not less than 10 strokes, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Husna Abdul Halim told the court that the accused was arrested at the said place by a senior police officer and his team based on information provided.

During the arrest the accused had tried to escape and a scuffle occurred before the police personnel subdued him.

The police also found a sling bag on the accused containing one black plastic bag and his belongings. The contents of the plastic bag were sent to the Chemistry Department which confirmed them to be syabu.

The accused was defended by counsel Luke Ressa Balang.