Miri Catholic Diocese celebrates 40th anniversary

The handing-over of the Divine Mercy Cross from St Joseph’s Cathedral Parish to St Dominic’s Church Taman Tunku. A section of the parishioners in their respective traditional costumes taking part in the procession of gifts. Part of the over 6,000 Catholics at the Thanksgiving Mass. Brisk sale at the food stalls operated by parishioners from Long San. Archbishop Marino (left) presents a gift from Pope Francis to Bishop Richard. (Back row from seventh left) Archbishop Marino, Bishop Richard, Bishop Emeritus Anthony, Fr Burke in a photocall with priests from the Diocese after the Thanksgiving Mass. — photos by Cecilia Sman Catholics young and old take the opportunity to have a photocall with Bishop Richard after Mass.

MIRI: The 40th anniversary celebration of Miri Catholic Diocese on Monday was a reflection of religious harmony in Sarawak with a congregation from 28 ethnic groups in attendance.

More than 6,000 faithfuls from 11 parishes/missions in northern Sarawak packed Miri Indoor Stadium for a two-hour Thanksgiving Mass starting at 8.30am. It was followed by a family day at the nearby Outdoor Stadium.

Many of them came dressed in their respective traditional costumes while the majority donned the specially designed t-shirt sold at RM40 each in support of the celebration.

Papal Nuncio to Malaysia Archbishop Joseph Marino was the guest-of-honour. He, along with Bishop Richard Ng of Miri Diocese and his predecessor Rt Rev Anthony Lee, led the Mass. Archbishop Marino later officiated at the family day by releasing balloons after hitting the gong.

Among the local dignitaries present were Assistant Minister for Land and Air Transportation and Safety Datuk Lee Kim Shin who presented a government grant of RM50,000 to Miri Diocese on top of securing RM600,000 government grant for the Wisma St Joseph project.

Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, Miri City Mayor Adam Yii and former mayor Lawrence Lai, Mill Hill Missionaries represented by local superior Fr Terry Burke, priests from the eleven parishes/missions from Belaga, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang as well as organising chairman Fr Guido Gockel were also present.

The mass was conducted in English while other languages and dialects were also used. The entrance hymn of ‘How Great Thou Art’ was sung in English and also in Mandarin, Bahasa Malaysia and Iban. The offertory Hymn 1 was sung in Mandarin and Hymn 2 in Kenyah. Joining in the procession of gifts were representatives from the various races who were dressed in their respective traditional costumes.

For the family day, all 11 parishes/missions represented by at least 50 members put up exhibition booths showcasing their respective parishes/missions and as well as food stalls and other items to raise fund for their parishes/missions. Also taking part were various units of the church like Society of Vincent de Paul and Human Life Service.

The eleven parishes were St Joseph’s Cathedral, St Dominic’s Taman Tunku, Good Shepherd Church Marudi, St Michael’s Church Batu Niah (including Bkt Peninjau), St Paul’s Church Long San, Jesus Tuhan Church Lapok (including Lg Lama, Bakong, Mulu), St Anthony’s Church Bintulu, St Peter’s Church Tatau, St George’s Church Sebauh, St Edmund’s Church Limbang and St Francis Xavier’s Church Belaga.

Others activities held to enhance cooperation and understanding and faith in God were sharing by the older parishioners on how they became Christians, singing and dance competitions, telematch, children colouring contest, fashion show and lucky draw.

Miri Diocese was formed on May 31,1976 with Bishop Galvin as its first bishop. He died in Sept 5, 1976. He was succeeded by Bishop Anthony Lee on May 30, 1977. He led the diocese for 36 years and upon retiring, Bishop Richard Ng took over on Oct 30, 2013.

The diocese consists of 53 per cent of Sarawak – stretching from Belaga District to Bintulu, Miri and Limbang divisions with a population of 97,000. Miri alone has 12,000 Catholics.