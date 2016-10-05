Moneychanger kidnapped for RM3 million ransom rescued

GEORGE TOWN: The police have rescued a moneychanger who was kidnapped for a RM3 million ransom last Wednesday and held captive at an apartment in Bayan Lepas here.

The rescue of the 60-year-old victim on Sunday followed the arrest of eight men and a woman during several raids in Penang on the same day. It is not known whether ransom was paid to secure the man’s release.

Penang police chief Datuk Abdul Ghafar Rajab said the victim was reportedly abducted by four men in a van about 10.30am, while walking to his shop at a mall in Bukit Jambul here.

He said the kidnappers contacted the victim’s family and demanded a RM3 million ransom.

Speaking to reporters after launching the pinning of ranks ceremony-cum-dialogue with auxiliary police agencies in Penang yesterday, he said a police team nabbed a man about 11.30pm on Sunday, in the Bayan Lepas area.

Subsequently, eight people, including a woman, were picked up in George Town, Bayan Lepas, Bayan Baru and Jelutong. They were aged between 23 and 38.

Abdul Ghafar said: “The kidnapping of the moneychanger was well-planned, and every member of the gang had their designated roles to play.

“They had planned to kidnap the victim since the beginning of last month and began to trail the moneychanger for three days before kidnapping him.”

He said the victim was sent to the Penang Hospital for medical examination.

Abdul Ghafar said the suspects were remanded until Oct 7 to facilitate investigations. — Bernama