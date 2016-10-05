MPB in need of fresh collaboration — Mawan

KUCHING: Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB) chairman Tan Sri William Mawan is mulling of having fresh collaboration with various government departments and agencies, private enterprises and smallholders in improving the pepper industry.

Such private-initiated joint-venture did not only strengthen the participation and enhance the income of smallholders but also make all industry players contribute to the nation’s economy, he said when met here yesterday.

“There is now a need to combine all these efforts through a private initiative rather than leaving everything to the board,” he said.

He added the board was also aiming to go for high impact research and development (R&D) and improve mechanisation.

Mawan, who is also Pakan assemblyman and Saratok MP, said to be a part of the pepper-belt in Sarawak, smallholders and budding planters should discard the old mindset of using only wooden poles for planting but to think like planters in Vietnam which was now one of the top pepper producers in the world.

He said planters in Vietnam let their pepper vines latch onto anything that could support the plant and not necessarily have them on wooden poles.

“The board’s strategic direction is also meant to enhance the contribution of the pepper industry to the national development through effective programmes and activities and excellent services. We also aim to be recognised internationally as an organisation of excellence and a leading authority in the development of the pepper industry,” he said.

Malaysia ranks fifth in the world as the producer of pepper after Brazil, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. Sri Lanka is ranked sixth.

“We do not produce enough pepper but the demand continues to increase for Sarawak pepper and Sarawak pepper-based products both locally and internationally,” he said.

Mawan said he was honoured to have been appointed MPB chairman. He was also happy that the national headquarters was based in Kuching, and complemented by regional offices in Sarikei, Sibu, Betong, Bintangor, Sri Aman, Serian, Bintulu, Belaga, Miri, Johor Bahru and Kota Kinabalu.

He said pepper plantation was not a stranger to him because his family exposed him to it since he was five-years-old.

Mawan, meanwhile, said he would chair his first meeting here on Oct 27.

MPB staff have briefed him on Sept 30 at their headquarters in Bintawa before they proceeded to the site of the new R&D centre at Semonggok and to the processing plant at Bintawa here.