Musa attends pre-council meeting in Putrajaya

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah chatting with guests at Sri Perdana after lunch hosted by Najib (left) in honour of the Sultan and entourage after the 20th Annual Leaders Consultation meeting between Malaysia and Brunei, at Putrajaya yesterday.

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Haji Aman attended a pre-council meeting between relevant officials of Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Tun Razak in conjunction with the 20th Annual Consultation Meeting here yesterday.

Leading the Brunei delegation was Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

Among those in attendance were federal ministers, the Chief Minister of Sarawak, Tan Sri Adenan Satem, ministers from both countries, Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Ali Hamsa and senior officials.

At the meeting, Musa was accompanied by State Secretary Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman.

Later, the Sultan of Brunei and entourage were entertained to lunch at the official residence of the Prime Minister, Sri Perdana. The Sultan’s consort, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha and Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor were also present.

