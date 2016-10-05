‘Need to fill vacancies in enforcement agencies’

KUCHING: Job vacancies in the public service, particularly enforcement agencies, need to be filled for the continued security and safety of the country.

Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) chairman Datuk Yaacob Md Sam said this when officiating at the EAIC dialogue with Sarawak and Sabah enforcement agencies at a leading hotel here yesterday.

He lamented that the number of officers at enforcement agencies was still insufficient and the vacancies approved by the government had not been filled due to several factors.

“This has caused some agencies to be unable to operate at their optimum level as planned, even more so when some agencies are also experiencing the retirement of experienced and highly skilled officers in large numbers compared to new intakes,” he pointed out.

He said there were 21 enforcement agencies with around 445,000 officers and personnel under the supervision of EAIC.

Among them, he added, were the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) with a total of 135,000 officers and personnel; Royal Malaysian Customs (18,000); Immigration Department (14,420); National Anti-Drug Agency (5,940); Road Transport Department (7,703); Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (4,616); Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Enforcement Division (3,485); and the Department of Fisheries Malaysia (2,143).

On another issue, Yaacob disclosed that according to estimates by enforcement agencies there were around 1,000 ‘lorong tikus’ (illegal routes) throughout the country used by immigrants to enter the country.

He added that mainstream media had recently reported on the smuggling of cigarettes from the neighbouring country, which was said to be widespread not only in Peninsular Malaysia but also in Sabah and Sarawak, and that some enforcement personnel had become the masterminds in the smuggling activities.

“The society looks at these issues seriously and such incidents have further increased the negative perception of the community towards the commitment and integrity of officers and personnel from enforcement agencies.”

Since the establishment of EAIC on April 1, 2011 up to September this year, the commission had received 1,657 complaints from the public over the misconduct of enforcement officers and personnel of enforcement agencies.

“Of the figure, 1,138 complaints were regarding the misconduct of PDRM officers and personnel,” he revealed, adding the total number of complaints against PDRM was close to 70 per cent out of the overall complaints received by EAIC.

“I am providing these statistics as an illustration of the integrity issues faced by the police as the largest law enforcement agency in the country where they have been given the biggest enforcement power to enforce perhaps hundreds of acts and statute laws.”

Yaakob noted that though the number of complaints was not big compared to the overall number of PDRM personnel, cases of detainee deaths in PDRM lockups could tarnish the image and reputation of the police.

He was referring to the deaths of detainee Syed Mohd Azlan Syed Mohamed Nur on Nov 3, 2014 at Kota Tinggi, Johor and N. Dharmendran on May 21, 2013 at the D9 lockup, IPK Kuala Lumpur.

“Another fatal case due to the misconduct of the police was on a detainee named Kugan Ananthan who died on Jan 20, 2009 at Taipan Police Station lockup in Subang Jaya, Selangor.”

In this regard, Yaakob said EAIC welcomed the commitment shown by PDRM leaders to improve and strengthen the culture of integrity and discipline among PDRM staff through the implementation of PDRM Integrity Plan 2016-2020 which represented the continuation of the PDRM Integrity Plan 2010-2015 in striving to create world-class policing services to the public.

EAIC vice chairman Tan Sri Dr Zulkefli A Hassan and EAIC commissioners Dato Sri Robert Jacob Ridu, Leong May Chan, Dr Anis Yusal Yusoff and Lee Sow Siong were present.