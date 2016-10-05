New book to feature 41 women personalities – Fatimah

KUCHING: A total of 41 personalities will be featured in the ‘Sarawak Women in Education: Shaping Mind, Body and Spirit’ book, which will be published in conjunction with this year’s state-level Women’s Day celebration.

Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah announced this after chairing a meeting on the progress of the book at her office here yesterday.

She emphasised that the book would not be all-encompassing, saying many women had contributed to the betterment of education in the State over the years.

“This book does not reflect all the women in education. We do not claim the book to be all-encompassing. It is a coffee table book, which we had given ourselves less than a year to publish. We can only capture some, as anything more than that would be an encyclopaedia.

“If need be, we will come up with another volume,” she told a press conference.

Fatimah further informed that the book includes educators not only in academic fields, but also in sports, music and religion.

“We also feature contributions from informal educators who had played important roles in the community by shaping minds, bodies and spiritual development.

“In addition, we will also pay tribute to the role of mothers as educators, who are the first educators of children,” she said.

However, the minister did not want to reveal the names of those who will be featured in the book, which is expected to be over 200 pages.

“We will introduce them to the public on Oct 31, just days before the state-level Women’s Day celebration.

“Some have already passed away, so we will invite their next-of-kin,” she said.

The state-level Women’s Day celebration will be held on Nov 5 at Stadium Perpaduan here, starting from 9am.

It will be graced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem and wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu.

‘Sarawak Women in Education: Shaping Mind, Body and Spirit’, which will be the seventh book celebrating women, will be launched on that day.

The other highlight of the event will be the presentation of awards to Sarawak women personalities. The awards are Datuk Patinggi Laila Taib Award, Chief Minister’s Award – Woman Entrepreneur, Chief Minister’s Award – Woman Social Activist, Chief Minister’s Award – Woman Leadership, Excellent Organisation Award and Special Achievement Award.

A crowd of 6,000 from various ministries, departments, agencies, non-governmental organisations, comprising students and strategic partners of the state Women and Family Department is expected to attend the event.

Also present at the press conference were Women and Family Development Department director Noriah Ahmad, Women and Family Council member Serina Sauni, Education Department sector head of Private and Special Education Vendery Milah Nata, Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Ministry administrative officer Dr Siti Zaliha Reduan and Unimas Publisher director Associate Professor Dr Jane Labadin.