Organiser of Telang Usan District first anniversary celebrations gets thumbs-up from Baram MP

TELANG USAN: Baram MP Anyi Ngau gives all praise to the organising committee for having run a successful first anniversary celebration of this district.

He viewed the event as being more than just recognising the elevation of this former sub-district to district, but also highlighting the pride, hard work and dedication of its people.

“We have the BN (Barisan Nasional)-led government to thank to for bringing development to Telang Usan, which is now a district alongside Beluru and Marudi. This status has made it easier for the people here to obtain services and assistance from the government.

“Having said this, I call upon not only the people of Telang Usan but also those in Beluru and Marudi to render their full cooperation to and work together with government, through the district offices and branches of agencies,” he spoke at the ‘Telang Usan District First Anniversary Celebration Concert Night’ at SJK Kee Tee multipurpose hall here recently.

As a state constituency, Telang Usan spans an area of 19,000km² and has a population of more than 48,000.

Adding on, Anyi hoped that the government would address the staff shortage at the district office here, which according to him was less than the 31-personnel quota.

“I believe that the staff members of the district office are doing their best to deliver their services to the people, but I hope that the government would look into this matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Saturday night celebration also staged a karaoke competition, where close to 30 contestants performed

their best in vying for the top prizes in the solo and duet categories.

A teacher, Sapree Sulaiman, hit the right notes for the judges, who announced him as winner of the solo category. The top runners-up were Brownie William and Puyang Anyi.

In the duet category, Olivia Ulau Belawan and Harmony Ling Jau outperformed the other five couples at the karaoke showdown. Placing second and third were Jane William-Sapree Sulaiman and Mimi Johna-Febry Ansyah, respectively.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, political secretary to chief minister Charles Balan Seling, state administrative officer for Long Lama Sub-District Ezra Uda, Marudi District Council chairman Edward Mendai and Penghulu Desmond Yap Chieng Siang were among the distinguished guests at the concert.