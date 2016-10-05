PDRM: Two smoke grenades found at Air Panas PPR

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have discovered two smoke grenades wrapped in a white plastic sheet at a garbage dump of a Air Panas Public Housing Programme’s (PPR) block, Setapak, here, today.

Both green colour grenades marked with ‘GRENADE HAND COLOURED SMOKE BLUE MK IV LOT 15 SME 6-09 CCC’ were found by a police team who were carrying out an operation dubbed as ‘Op Cegah Jenayah’ around 3.30pm.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh said the grenades were typically used by the police including the Federal Reserve Unit and he did not rule out that it might also be used by the Armed Forces.

He said further investigation revealed seven fingerprints on both grenades.

“The grenades were believed released by SME factory in Batu Arang and were of Lot 15, 6-09 edition (July 2009).

“We will check with the SME to confirm whether the grenades were issued to the police, armed forces or other parties,” he said.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957. -Bernama