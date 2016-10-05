Police withdraw appeal against release order for Sanjeevan

PUTRAJAYA: The police today withdrew their appeal against a High Court order to release Malaysian Crime Watch Task Force (MyWatch) chairman Datuk R. Sri Sanjeevan from detention.

A five-man bench led by Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria subsequently struck out the appeal after senior federal counsel Muhammad Sinti informed the court that he did not intend to proceed with the appeal.

Muhammad, representing investigating officer ASP K. Poonnam and the Inspector-General of Police who were named respondents in Sanjeevan’s habeas corpus application, did not give any reason for the withdrawal.

Also presiding on the bench were Federal Court judges Tan Sri Ahmad Maarop, Tan Sri Ramly Ali, Datuk Balia Yusof Wahi and Tan Sri Jeffrey Tan Kok Wha.

Sanjeevan, 32, was remanded on July 11 this year for 21 days until July 31, under the Prevention of Crime Act 2013 (POCA).

On July 15, he lost his bid to compel the high court to re-examine his remand, prompting him to file a habeas corpus application.

On July 26, the High Court in Kuala Lumpur allowed Sanjeevan’s habeas corpus application to challenge the remand and ordered him to be released from detention.

Judicial Commissioner Mohamad Shariff Abu Samah in his ruling found the detention order doubtful and defective.

Sanjeevan and his driver, an Indian national, were apprehended near the Nilai toll plaza on June 22, this year, on suspicion of criminal intimidation and extortion.

He is facing several charges in courts in Kuala Lumpur, Temerloh and Seremban for cheating, extortion, hiring illegal workers and other alleged crimes.

A team of lawyers led by Gobind Singh Deo is representing him. -BERNAMA