PPBM calling itself Bersatu against ROS condition – Nur Jazlan

PUTRAJAYA: The move by the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) leaders who continued to promote the party as ‘Bersatu’ will only invite action by the Registrar of Societies (ROS), said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

Commenting on the move by party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and their leaders, who are still using the name ‘Bersatu’ to promote their party, Nur Jazlan said this was contrary to the conditions of the ROS approval, to use PPBM and not Bersatu.

Under the Societies Act 1966, using ‘Bersatu’ to promote the party could lead to the revocation of the party by ROS because it violated the PPBM constitution and the conditions in the Act itself.

“They do not heed the ROS instruction and ROS can take action on them as they do not comply with the conditions of establishing the party,” he told reporters after opening the National Registration Day celebration, here yesterday.

In another development, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim who was also present at the press conference said, police would conduct a thorough investigation into nine Australians arrested who were wearing Jalur Gemilang-themed underwear while observing the Formula One Grand Prix in Sepang on Sunday.

“Let us investigate first … we have to look at other possible offences committed that were not stated and which justified their detention,” he said.

Sepang police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Ali on Monday said they were being investigated for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, and also for indecent behaviour in a public place.

Photographs of the men wearing the ‘Jalur Gemilang’ underwear went viral on social media on Monday and drew angry response from netizens who urged the authorities to act because they felt that their behaviour was tantamount to insulting the country.

All of them were remanded for four days. — Bernama