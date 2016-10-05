Private fishery jetties banned soon

Fishermen can only land catches at Tanjung Bako LKIM Fishing Complex once the facility is operational

KUCHING: All private and illegal jetties around Kuching used by local fishermen to land their catch will be closed once the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) Fishing Complex at Tanjung Bako is completed.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing said this was to ensure local fishermen land their catch at the LKIM Fishery Complex.

“The reasons they (fishermen) don’t at the moment (unload catch at designated places) are because there are too many private and illegal jetties…catches are unloaded there and sold to other places or so-called mother ship out in the ocean.

“We have fishes in this area but we do not harvest them properly. Other measures include closing the barrage to prevent fishing boats from going upstream. The current fishermen jetty in Bintawa will also be closed,” he further said.

At the same time, he called for stronger cooperation from relevant enforcement agencies to ensure the sustainability of marine resources in Sarawak.

Masing highlighted these at a press conference during his first official visit to the LKIM Tanjung Bako Fishery Complex here yesterday.

The LKIM Tanjung Bako Fishery Complex that sits on 42.5 acres of land and costs RM247.8 million will boast of some of the most modern facilities for fish processing in the nation.

Started in July 2014, construction of the first phase of the project is 93.5 per cent completed as of Sept 25 – some 13 per cent (or 120 days) ahead of schedule.

The first phase consists of buildings for marketing hall, admin block, net loft, fish box storage, canteen (two blocks), fishermen market, multipurpose hall, surau and fuel farm as well as jetties for fishermen to land their catch and berthing facilities.

The second phase will be the construction of seafood restaurants, hostel, shipyard and syncrolift, workshops, processing plant, whole seller market and ice block factory.

The entire project is expected to be completed in July next year.

“If done properly, this facility will become an iconic feature as far as fisheries industry is concerned in Sarawak. I was told that the facility would be the biggest in Malaysia and could be the biggest with most comprehensive facilities in the Asean region,” he elaborated.

He disclosed that the complex would be constructed in full compliance with the European Union (EU) standards.

“It means the seafood processed in this facility can be exported to the European market which is very stringent and we must fulfil all the criteria in order to tap into the export market.

“Unless these steps are taken seriously, this facility will not be fully utilised and there is a good possibility that LKIM Tanjung Bako Fishing Complex will become a ‘white elephant’. That is the last thing we want to happen,” he added.

LKIM, Masing highlighted, had a dream of making Tanjung Bako Fishing Complex the ‘Fishermen City’ for Sarawak, similar to Freemantle in Perth, Australia.

“It will include seafood restaurants, fishing village and other fish related activities. This will add excitement and attractions to this development. We can do that and be the first of its kind…real comprehensive fishing village in Malaysia,” he said.

Being close to the city, Masing expressed confidence that there would be sufficient patronage to support and sustain business at the complex.

