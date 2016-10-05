Putera Kuala Lawas fire warning shot

MIRI: Putera Kuala Lawas team will be out to make more waves at next month’s Sarawak Regatta in Kuching.

This forecast came on the back of the team’s recent success in capturing the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Challenge Trophy for the third consecutive year in the Men’s 30-paddlers marathon category.

An appreciation dinner for the victory was held at Masjid Datuk Pengiran Matussin compound in Kuala Lawas. It was officiated by local boy Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan who is also Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment, Minister of Industrial and Entreprenuers Development, Trade and Investment and Bukit Sari state assemblyman.

“Now we can keep this prestigious trophy and tell our future generations of how and when we achieved it,” team leader Awang Damit Ali Hassan said.

He called on the team to maintain high discipline in training for the challenging Sarawak Regatta.

“ Those who slackened in training would be dropped and replaced by others who are more committed, “ he warned.

“ We will be selecting the best 55 out of the over 100 paddlers for Sarawak Regatta. “

Putera Lawas is also readying back-up paddlers through its Pewaris team to replenish the Putera team to maintain its reputation as the top paddling powerhouse from northern Sarawak.

Damit said the team Putera Kuala Lawas was the consequence of gathering villagers from Kampung Dato, Kampung Pemukat and Kampung Nor Islam to unite and compete as one team in regattas and other sports.

This has proven successful as it has won top prizes in major regattas in Brunei Bay including those in Lawas, Limbang and Brunei.

Also present at the function were Limbang Resident Datu Maria Hasman, PBB Sarawak executive secretary Datuk Awang Bujang bin Awang Antek, Putera Kuala Lawas team manager Haji Kadir Haji Bayan and community leaders.