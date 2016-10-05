Raft competition another tourism attraction for Telang Usan — Rep

LONG LAMA: The first-ever rafting competition here can be another tourism attraction for Telang Usan state constituency.

According to assemblyman Dennis Ngau, the race was one of the highlights at the first anniversary celebration to mark Telang Usan’s elevation to district status.

“This raft race and the powerboat competition can complement the existing annual Long Lama Water Carnival, held every August,” he said after the prize presentation ceremony here recently.

The race route spanned 5km along Sungai Baram, between Kampung Long Laput and Long Lama Bazaar.

The event hosted 11 men’s teams and six women’s teams.

Team Ujet Bato 1 of Long Pilah, whose manager is Ngau Anyie Jau, topped the men’s category.

In second place was Sri Bahau of Long Lama owned by Patrick Ding, while Kampung Sungai 2 (2) owned by James Enggan finished third.

In the women’s category, the champion and first runner-up were the teams from Kampung Sungai Dua, while the rafters from PBB Women Telang Usan placed third.

In the powerboat competition, Eagle Speed of Bintulu was announced the overall champion.

Its Team 32 won the 30Hp tunnel event, with Team Song Team 19 and Blue Marlin 96 of Miri placing respectively second and third place.

In the 18Hp tunnel race, Team Song 9 beat Layang-Layang 35 and Guan Racing 99 – both of Long Lama, to claim the top prize.

In the 50Hp tunnel category, the winning team was Black Mamba Classic 889 of Brunei, followed by Eagle Speed 32 and Marlin Racing 79 (Miri) as successive runner-up.

In the Pump Boat category, Pantray Kut 54 of Mukah topped the competition, leaving Lian Bee Enterprise and Sungai Dua – both Long Lama teams – at respective second and third place.

All prizes were presented by Dennis.