Registration now open for T-Run 1.0 on Nov 27

KUCHING: Lace up those running shoes and run along to sign up for the newest race in town, the T-Run 1.0, which opens registration today.

It is organised by Tea FM Radio Sdn Bhd to celebrate its first anniversary, together with the Federation of Chinese Associations of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian (Youth Section), as well as The Borneo Post and See Hua Daily.

T-Run 1.0 is also supported by City Joggers Club (CJC) Kuching, and the Second Kuching Company Boys Brigade. On board as sponsors are Yeo’s and RedOne.

The event is to help raise funds for the federation’s Youth Section so that they are able to carry out their activities.

Flagging off from Crown Towers here this Nov 27, the run comprises three categories – Men’s Open (7km), Women’s Open (7km) and Mixed (3km).

According to organising chairman Lenny Chew of Tea FM, each of the 7km categories will offer prizes for the winner, first and second runners-up, as well as those placing fourth to 10th.

“The winner will get RM300, first runner-up RM200 and second runner-up, RM100. Each of the seven consolation prizes is RM50,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Mixed category will award the first 10 runners to finish with RM30 each.

All top 10 runners of every category will also receive medals.

Chew added that the first 1,000 people to sign up would also receive a free one-year subscription to either The Borneo Post or See Hua Daily e-paper.

“The deadline for registration is Nov 4. Those interested can sign up now,” he said.

Forms are available from See Hua Daily newsroom (second Floor) and Tea FM office (10th floor) which are located at Crown Towers, Jalan Pending; See Hua Marketing (next to Crown Towers); and from the Federation of Chinese Associations of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian.

All Life Cafe outlets across this city also have the forms, which can also be downloaded via www.teafm.com.my, or by looking up Tea FM on Facebook.