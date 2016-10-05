Remand order extended for duo in drug trafficking case

KUCHING: A private university student and her male accomplice, suspected to have been involved in trafficking more than 1.5kg of cannabis, had their remand order extended yesterday for three days.

A magistrates’ court here allowed the remand extension to enable the investigating officer to complete documentation.

The 19-year-old girl and 26-year-old man were both arrested on Thursday and remanded immediately.

She was detained while collecting a parcel containing over 1kg of cannabis at a Pos Laju facility at Jalan Song around 12.20pm.

The girl later led a police team to her accomplice, who was waiting inside a car at a nearby parking lot.

A search of the car produced 11 grams of cannabis, while a further 475 grams were found at a house at Jalan Cenderawasih.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for a mandatory death sentence.