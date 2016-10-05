RSS gets cracking on 2018 Sukma preparation

Fazzrudin (fifth, left) handing over the President’s Cup to overall champions SHPP. Face-off between silat exponents during the tournament. — Photos by Chimon Upon

KUCHING: Rumpun Silat Sarawak (RSS) is determined to prepare early for the next Sukma by organising more state and divisional level competitions throughout the state, especially in major towns such as Sibu, Bintulu, Miri and even Limbang.

The association wants to build on Sarawak’s success after being crowned overall champions in the sport in the recent 18th Sukma.

According to RSS deputy president Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, local tournaments are instrumental in preparing silat exponents to help the state to retain the title in the 2018 Sukma.

“Sarawakians must prove itself that it is a silat powerhouse in the country. This is why RSS is hoping to groom more silat exponents from now on,” he said.

“More tournaments for our state exponents spell better practice for the state team,” he explained.

It was along this line that the Pencak Silat President’s Cup was held at the RSS Hall, Batu Kawa over the weekend.

The tournament attracted 150 silat exponents from 19 teams.

Team Seni Silat Helang Putih Perkasa (SHPP) from Kuching won eight gold, three silver and one bronze medals to win the overall title.

Kuching Nilam Sari was runner-up and Asli Cimande third overall.

Fazzrudin, who is also Tupong assemblyman, also announced that RSS plan to organise an international silat event in Sarawak in the next two years.